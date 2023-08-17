SA confident of hosting safe and secure BRICS summit

The 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit is set to be held in Sandton from 22 to 24 August.

PRETORIA - The country’s security cluster said it is confident that it will host a safe and secure BRICS summit.

The 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa summit is set to be held in Sandton from 22 to 24 August.

The summit is expected to be attended by several heads of state from across the world.

In a media briefing on Thursday morning in Pretoria, co-chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, Tebello Mosikili, said all the relevant security measures had been taken to ensure a successful summit.

“A priority committee comprised of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly with all relevant role players to ensure a security plan is developed that looks at transport route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land, and air border security."