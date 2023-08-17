PICTURES: Lamola conducts assessment following Makhado prison fire

Inmates allegedly set parts of the prison alight after certain demands to prison management were not addressed. Over 2,000 inmates from the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre had to be transferred to safe zones following the blaze.

MAKHADO - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday visited the fire-ravaged Kutama- Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

The minister sought to conduct an assessment following a fire - which ripped through the facility last week.

Inmates allegedly set parts of the prison alight after certain demands to prison management were not addressed.

More than 2,000 inmates from the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre had to be transferred to safe zones following the blaze.

One inmate was allegedly shot and killed during the commotion.

Footage supplied to Eyewitness News shortly after the fire erupted, show inmates scattering for cover as gunshots can be heard.

The prison houses high-risk offenders.

Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre is only the second privately-run prison facility in the country after the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

The prison is run by American private corrections company, the Geo Group.

The company has a 25-year contract with correctional services which expires in 2027.