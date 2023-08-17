Go

PICTURES: Lamola conducts assessment following Makhado prison fire

Inmates allegedly set parts of the prison alight after certain demands to prison management were not addressed. Over 2,000 inmates from the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre had to be transferred to safe zones following the blaze.

Signpost to the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo that was allegedly set alight by inmates. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Signpost to the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo that was allegedly set alight by inmates. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
17 August 2023 16:12

MAKHADO - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday visited the fire-ravaged Kutama- Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

The minister sought to conduct an assessment following a fire - which ripped through the facility last week.

Inmates allegedly set parts of the prison alight after certain demands to prison management were not addressed.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (in suit and tie) flanked by officials at the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo that was allegedly set alight by inmates. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo that was allegedly set alight by inmates. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

More than 2,000 inmates from the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre had to be transferred to safe zones following the blaze.

One inmate was allegedly shot and killed during the commotion.

Footage supplied to Eyewitness News shortly after the fire erupted, show inmates scattering for cover as gunshots can be heard.

The prison houses high-risk offenders.

Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre is only the second privately-run prison facility in the country after the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

The prison is run by American private corrections company, the Geo Group.

The company has a 25-year contract with correctional services which expires in 2027.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo that was allegedly set alight by inmates. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Some of the inmates from the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre that was set on fire are being housed in sections of the prison unaffected by the blaze, but the majority had to be transferred. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

