Parly seeks legal opinion on bill aimed at bolstering Ipid's independence

The purpose of the Ipid Amendment Bill is to increase the institutional and practical independence of the police watchdog's investigation of crimes committed by police officers.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s police portfolio committee has requested a legal opinion on the constitutionality of a new amendment bill which will impact the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The bill is aimed at increasing the police watchdog’s institutional and operational independence in investigating crimes committed by police officers.

Ipid’s work was again under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday, when it probed the investigation into the so-called “blue light bullies” who assaulted civilians on the N1 highway last month.

A new Ipid Amendment Bill has been tagged by Parliament this week to begin its legislative passage.

It aims to respond to Constitutional Court judgments regarding the independence of the body and the appointment of its executive director.

But the Democratic Alliance has argued a new provision which will give the police minister all the power to appoint an Ipid head and remove Parliament’s role in the selection - is the very antithesis of achieving greater independence.

The Institute for Security Studies has also raised the concern that this provision could increase Ipid’s vulnerability to political interference.

The police committee’s acting chairperson Noks Seabi said Parliament’s legal advisors have been asked to probe the constitutionality of some of the bill’s clauses.

“We are working on the issue of the Ipid Bill. It’s a process. We hope by the time we meet to brief members about this process the legal opinion will be present.”

On Wednesday, Ipid said it believed it had done a quality investigation into the assault matter involving eight presidential protection officers and that the new bill would strengthen their oversight capacity.