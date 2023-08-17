Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

Irate community members took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues. Sixty people were arrested and a municipal building was completely destroyed during the riots.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Overberg region of the Western Cape said it was deeply concerned by the recent unrest in Swellendam.

The town's mayor said people were unhappy about a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, to ensure the system was not abused by those who did not qualify.

However, the community said that they were unhappy with the spike in municipal tariffs issued by the municipality.

ANC Overberg spokesperson, Renier Louw, said the party shared the community's frustrations with the recent tariff hikes but called for unity and calm.

"The Masakhane policy should look at alleviating poverty of the most vulnerable and not be a burden. We also call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents of violence and destruction, ensuring that those responsible for instigating or participating in criminal activities are brought to justice."

