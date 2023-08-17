Operation Shanela: Police clamp down on illegal mining in Roodepoort

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela led the crackdown on Thursday, as officers went door to door, looking for, among other things weapons, illegal goods, and wanted suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of Operation Shanela in Roodepoort, Gauteng police carried out a raid at an abandoned mine in the area.

Crowds of residents gathered outside a local tavern in Sol Plaatje township as police raided an unlicensed liquor trading facility.



Mawela said just this week, almost 30 illegal miners had been arrested.

Police also oversaw the covering up of holes used by illegal miners at the abandoned mine.

Mawela said that while they've scared off zama zamas from the area, there was still a lot of work to do to clear out illegal mining systems underground.

Earlier on in the day, they found a bottle of mercury used by zama zamas, estimated to be worth thousands of rand.

A search for the owners of the shack wherein the bottle was discovered is underway.

A bottle of mercury was found by police on 17 August 2023 during Operation Shanela in Roodepoort. Picture: Eyewitness News/Tamika Gounden