Operation Shanela commences with vehicle checks in Roodepoort

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner, Elias Mawela on Thursday morning led Operation Shanela outside Leratong Village in Roodepoort.

The commissioner led dozens of police vehicles, tanks, and trucks along the R558 highway as they commenced with the operation.

There have been reports of a spike in crime levels in Roodepoort recently. The area is also a hotspot for illegal mining activities at abandoned mines.

Police said more boots on the ground are what is needed to deal with criminality.

Police officers lined up on the highway outside Leratong Village, conducting vehicle quality assurance checks.

They said stolen cars from the area have often been documented travelling on the route between Kagiso,

Soweto and Lenasia.

Tracker officials, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on horseback, and police tanks were also part of the operation.

The police brigade is set to head to illegal mining sites later in the day.