MPs push for police officers to wear body cams in wake of N1 assault

MPs have questioned how many other similar incidents go undetected because they are not captured on camera.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament are pushing for police officers to start wearing body cameras in light of the assault of civilians by members of the presidential protection unit, on the N1 highway in Johannesburg last month.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that getting officers fitted with cameras was on the South African Police Service's radar.

Masemola, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) were before Parliament’s police portfolio committee On Wednesday to discuss the incident that has caused public outrage.

Eight police protection services officers are facing assault charges after their actions were caught on camera by a passerby.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the accused officers would also face internal disciplinary processes.

"We shouldn’t paint all police with one brush when an incident happens. We paint that it is all police."

Masemola said that a dispute over the legality of police officers wearing body cameras had been ironed out.

"We are compiling specs, we are going to buy them. It’s on our radar. It’s one of those things we are going to start implementing."

MPs said they believed the N1 assault was not an isolated incident of police brutality.