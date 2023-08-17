Midrand school at centre of anti-dreadlocks row 'operating illegally' - DBE

Crowthorne Christian Academy was thrust under the spotlight after a video emerged of its owner - Andries Booysen - pulling the hair of a grade 8 pupil and chasing her out of class for wearing dreadlocks.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a school at the centre of an anti-dreadlocks policy has failed to register a new name in compliance with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) regulations.

As a result, the department said the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand has been operating illegally.

The school was thrust under the spotlight after a video emerged of its owner - Andries Booysen - pulling the hair of a grade 8 pupil and chasing her out of class for wearing dreadlocks.

Booysen was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and has been released on R2000 bail.

Gauteng DBE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the Crowthorne Christian Academy - which used to go by a different name - did not follow procedure when changing to its current name.

Mabona said all private schools are required to follow this method when changing the names of their institutions.

"This school is operating illegally because they decided to relocate, they are at a new location, and they also changed their name."

Mabona said the department has sent its officials to engage the institution’s management.

"So, we are working with them to comply with our regulations as far as the latest developments."

Meanwhile, the school has shut its doors indefinitely after it came under fire for barring the grade 8 pupil from attending class.