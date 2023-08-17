Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

This after a widely-circulated video showed the learner being forcefully removed from the classroom due to a new policy that prohibited dreadlocks.

JOHANNESBURG - A 51-year-old man arrested for pulling the hair of a grade 8 pupil at Crowthorne Christian Academy has been granted bail of R2,000.

Gauteng police said the man appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, facing charges of assault.

The school, which the Gauteng Education Department said had been operating illegally, has since closed its doors following the incident.