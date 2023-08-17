Gunpowder residue tests not done on people in the house with Meyiwa, court told

Mosia was back on the stand on Thursday for a second day at the footballer’s murder trial where he is testifying about evidence collected at the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic officer Thabo Mosia confirmed that gunpowder residue tests were not done on the people in the house with Senzo Meyiwa the night he was shot.

Mosia was back on the stand on Thursday for a second day at the footballer’s murder trial where he is testifying about evidence collected at the scene.

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed in an apparent robbery at his girlfriend’s maternal home in Vosloorus in 2014.

While five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, there is still speculation about a plot hatched by some in the footballer’s circle of friends.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State reveals plan to link gun to one of the accused

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele probed Mosia about how the scene of the murder was processed.

Mosia told the court that several pieces of evidence were taken from the scene, but admitted that the gunpowder residue test was not done to eliminate Meyiwa’s friends from a list of potential suspects.

Ramosepele: "Now the long and the short of this exercise is that the gunpowder residue test was never done on the people in the house when the shooting happened. Is that correct?"

Mosia: "Yes, it was never done."

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng previously questioned the competency of investigators after Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala testified that police stopped at DNA swabs.