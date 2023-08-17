GP police commissioner to lead Operation Shanela in Roodepoort

According to the police, since the operation's inception in May, over 50,000 arrests have been made for various crimes such as murder, rape, and possession of illegal firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela will be leading Operation Shanela in Roodepoort on Thursday.

According to the police, since the operation's inception in May, over 50,000 arrests have been made for various crimes such as murder, rape, and possession of illegal firearms.

The operation consists of regular stop-and-searches, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, tracing of wanted crime suspects, liquor outlets inspections, and second-hand goods dealer inspections.

On Thursday, Mawela will be joined by the South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies around the Roodepoort municipality.