GP Education Dept to remove teen in dreadlocks row from Midrand school

JOHANNESBURG - The 13-year-old girl who has been barred from attending classes for having dreadlocks at the Crowthorne Christian Academy will be transferred to a different school following the incident.

The Gauteng Education Department said although it is a private institution, it will step in to ensure the learner is placed at another school.

In a video that has been making the rounds online – the school’s owner is seen pulling the hair of the grade 8 pupil, and forcefully removing her from a classroom.

Andries Booysens – who is facing two counts of assault - appeared at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was subsequently granted R2,000 bail.

This all stems from a new policy adopted by the institution that prohibits learners from attending the school with dreadlocks.

The Gauteng Education Department said it will work with Crowthorne Christian Academy – to formulate a new non-discriminatory policy for the private school.

But in spite of this, the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said it wouldn’t be conducive for the grade 8 learner to return to the institution to complete her studies.

"We will be working very closely with the parent on that score but on the other hand, we will be looking very closely at the code of conduct - which will indicate how learners must conduct themselves."

Meanwhile, the school has shut its doors indefinitely – as there have been protests outside its premises since the video emerged.