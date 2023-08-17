Govt settled over R330m in damages for Marikana victims, says State attorney

CAPE TOWN - Government has paid over R330 million in damages to the families and victims of the Marikana massacre.

Providing an update on the civil claims on Thursday, Solicitor General Fhedzisani Pandelani said the narrative that the government has been dilly-dallying on compensating victims is completely untrue.

Eleven years since 36 miners were killed in the wildcat strike at Lonmin’s Platinum Mine claims from two of the families are yet to be settled.

"The total quantum that the State has paid thus far is R330 445 630, 37," he said.

Pandelani said his office has been dealing with several categories of complainants over the past decade - not only the families of those who died.

At least R102 million has been paid to those arrested and detained in connection with the strike action.

Medical damages have also been paid to the injured.

But Pandelani said there’s still the sticky matter of constitutional damages put forward by some of the claimants – that is not provided for in law.

"Until and unless there are new developments and there is a cogent argument presented before any court of law about any novel or a new issue that arises out of the Marikana litigation, I think we have done enough."

The State attorney said he believes the two outstanding cases brought by the victims’ families can still be settled.