DBE rejects willy-nilly closure of small schools amid Bela Bill deliberations

According to the Bela Bill, an MEC can by notice, close a primary school if it has fewer than 135 learners.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it won't allow provinces to be “power drunk” and go around closing small schools because of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill or Bela Bill currently before Parliament.

According to the Bela Bill, an MEC can by notice, close a primary school if it has fewer than 135 learners.

But DBE director James Ndlebe on Thursday, told members of Parliament (MPs) during deliberations on the bill, that the proposed legislation doesn’t mean all schools with few learners will be closed down "at all costs" and various factors will be considered.

READ MORE:

- Parly committee deliberating on Bela bill hoping to reach quorum after walkout

- Bela Bill deliberations focus on govt's involvement in school admission policies

But during deliberations on the clause, some parties opposed the move to close schools based on just numbers.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Marie Sukers: “The honourable member Mzwanele Manyi yesterday [Wednesday] was passionately speaking about children crossing rivers. Children won’t need to cross rivers if small schools remain open.”

Ndlebe said there are conditions set out in the bill: “We are trying to say to departments (in the Bela Bill) don’t be these guys who are so power drunk that you run around closing and merging schools without following procedure.”

But the African National Congress said it supports the move to create “mega schools” which can house learners instead of seeing them travelling long distances.