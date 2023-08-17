Challening NSFAS payment system essential to reduce corruption, says Nzimande

Nzimande's stance comes after NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo was placed on a leave of absence pending an investigation into the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said while there have been challenges with the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payment system, it's a necessary measure to reduce corruption.

The minister said the NSFAS bank account sought to reduce the number of ghost students in the system and delayed allowance payments.

Nongogo was placed on leave on Wednesday as the scheme investigates allegations levelled against him regarding the contentious new payment system.

The NSFAS bank account came into effect in June at universities across the country and sparked outrage from students - which led to a series of protests.

Nzimande noted the scheme's decision to suspend Nongogo but cemented his support for the payment system.

NSFAS has also defunded at least 31,000 students who allegedly falsified their applications to qualify for funding.

This has also been a pressing issue for the scheme, as it has been met with backlash from students who accused NSFAS of defunding some students wrongfully.

Nzimande has given NSFAS 30 days to deal with the challenges and to provide solutions.

NSFAS CFO Masile Ramowesi has been appointed as the scheme's interim CEO.