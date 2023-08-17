3 Diepsloot community leaders arrested for public violence due back in court

The accused before court also face charges of intimidation, incitement to commit public violence, malicious injury to property and damage of essential infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - The “Diepsloot three” are expected back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In June, Diepsloot residents took to the streets to protest against crime in the area.

This after the murder of former community policing forum leader, John Makola, who was shot and killed while trying to assist a shopkeeper who was being robbed.

The protests saw community leaders Lefa Nkala, Loyiso Toyiya and Jack Hlongwane, who were subsequently dubbed the “Diepsloot three”, arrested on charges of public violence, among others.

The accused before court also face charges of intimidation, incitement to commit public violence, malicious injury to property and damage of essential infrastructure.

They were released on bail of R500 each in early July after spending almost a week behind bars.

Bail was unopposed by the State.

But during the bail application, investigating officer, Khanisani Mathibela, told the court the charges were serious, and that the accused had allegedly intimidated shop owners from the Chuma Mall in Diepsloot, threatening them with looting unless they joined the protest action.

They’ve also been accused of destroying street vendors’ stands in an attempt to force them to join the protests.

They have, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The case was postponed to Thursday for further investigations.