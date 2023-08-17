2 killed in crash near Stanford

According to the Western Cape Transport Department, a minibus taxi carrying seven passengers crashed into a bus on the R326 between van Brakelstoor and Stanford Road on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has conveyed its condolences to the families of the two people who were killed in a road accident between a minibus taxi and a bus.

According to the department, the accident happened on the R326 between Van Brakel Stoor and Stanford Road on Wednesday.

It said of the seven passengers, five survivors were rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the minibus crashed into the bus and overturned. The driver of the minibus was taken to the hospital. Of the seven passengers, two passed away and five were seriously injured," said the department's spokesperson, Jandre Bakker.