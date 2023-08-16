WC govt praise law officers for the capture of drug kingpin, Fadwaan Murphy

Premier Alan Winde and Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen met with the officers who helped put Murphy behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government authorities have praised the detectives who secured the conviction of suspected drug kingpin Fadwaan Murphy.

Murphy and others were arrested at a house in Mitchells Plain in 2015 after drugs and money worth R4 million were found at the house.

He was convicted on 197 counts last month and made history when he became the first drug dealer in the country to be convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Allen said he trusts the court will send a clear message and hand Murphy a severe sentence.

"I commend Captain Nadine Britz and her unit, their success is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the South African Police Service works in this manner. I am a firm believer that in all gang-related cases, the POCA should be applied and utilised as these criminal entities must be brought to their knees."

Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abi Isaacs also commended the detectives for a sterling job.

"Using the [POCA] Act to start dealing with some of these worst things that have happened within our communities, it's a correct way and it's a correct step. Yes, it needs to start sending signals to these individuals that have been keeping our communities' hostage."