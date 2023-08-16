Thousands heading to Marikana to commemorate 11th anniversary of massacre

In 2012, 34 miners were gunned down by police after a six-month-long strike demanding higher wages.

NORTH WEST - Fifteen thousand people from all provinces are packed in buses headed to Marikana on Wednesday to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the brutal killing of mineworkers in 2012.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has erected a stage at the koppie where the event will take place.

The union said that for the first time they had invited the CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater to attend the commemoration.

Sibanye-Stillwater bought the operations from Lonmin after the massacre.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the end of the programme at 4pm.