Scopa to revisit RAF's Joburg & Centurion offices after 'shambolic' June visit

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will on Wednesday visit two offices of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in Johannesburg and Centurion after a surprise visit in June, which MPs described as "shambolic" and a "car wreck".

The RAF is technically insolvent and has been struggling to pay claimants.

It’s regularly having office furniture attached due to default judgments being granted against it for failure to settle claims.

In June, the Road Accident Fund’s board and executive evaded Scopa’s visit to its Centurion office.

Security also attempted to block employees from speaking to the committee about their working conditions.

At the time, Scopa’s visit was intended to investigate a dispute between the fund and the Auditor-General over its audit findings.

The Auditor-General does not agree with the fund amending its accounting policy to avoid being declared bankrupt.

On their last visit, MPs found boxes of claims lining the office passages and the basement garage, while staff had no chairs to sit on.

Scopa said that based on the unsatisfactory observations made during its previous visit, Wednesday’s visit is intended to hold the fund’s leadership accountable for the situation.