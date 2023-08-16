Santaco cagey on whether they've filed papers to interdict impounding of taxis

Although Santaco's called off a mass taxi stay away in the Cape, relations with local government officials remain frosty over the conditions of an agreement to keep minibuses on the roads.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) appears to be cagey about whether or not it has filed papers in the High Court to try to interdict and force the City of Cape Town to release impounded minibuses.

When asked whether or not that case had been opened, Nceba Enge responded: "That is sub judice and I cannot disclose any information at the moment."



A two-week taxi workshop to discuss which traffic infringements should stick in the seizure of minibuses, continues to be of major concern.

"We have not had a meeting because our vehicles were impounded on Friday and Sunday. They were impounded due to non-impoundable offences, so we're busy sorting these things and apologise for yesterday’s meeting."

