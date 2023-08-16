Previous conviction of accused in Meyiwa murder trial takes centre stage

Mthobisi Mncube was linked to the footballer’s shooting after he was arrested in 2015 for the murder of an Alexandra taxi boss - for which he is already serving a sentence more than 30 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa trial have gotten off to a dramatic start on Wednesday as one of the defence lawyers for the accused brings new developments to light.

Charles Mnisi asked the court to address count four on the indictment sheet where Mthobisi Mncube is charged for the illegal possession of a firearm.

Mnisi said Mncube already has a prior conviction for the same charge in a different murder case, bringing rise to the issue of double jeopardy.



Mncube is accused of being one of the five men behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

He was linked to the footballer’s shooting after he was arrested in 2015 for the murder of an Alexandra taxi boss.

Mncube is already serving more than 30 years for that crime, while he continues to face scrutiny for his role in the apparent robbery that led to Meyiwa’s death in 2014.

Investigators Mandla Masondo and Bhekumuzi Dlamini previously testified in the Meyiwa trial about Mncube’s 2015 arrest.

His lawyer, Mnisi, believes it would be unconstitutional and unlawful for the court to consider that testimony.

“He’s telling me that the firearm that was an issue here, is the firearm that Mr Dlamini and Mr Masondo came to testify about, and that case was finalised on 27 July 2017.”

But the State said the Alexandra murder and the Meyiwa murder cannot be conflated.

Judge Ratha Mokgotlheng ruled that the testimony on the firearm still stands.