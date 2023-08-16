Montague Gardens bulk sewer project will solve CoCT's sewer problems: Hill-Lewis

The Cape Town mayor said owing to limited sewer capacity, the City cannot approve building planning and investments, which when solved, will also help the Mother City's growth.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city's Montague Gardens bulk sewer project will solve the city's ongoing sewer spill challenges.

On Wednesday, the mayor visited the bulk sewer project to assess its progress.

The first phase of the project - set to cost over R400 million is expected to be completed by 2024.

Hill-Lewis said the project will bring investment to the city and provide employment-related opportunities.

"At the moment we cannot actually approve building planning and investments in this part of the city because there's not enough sewer capacity. So, it's about preparing for Cape Town's future growth as well."

The mayor added that the project was delayed for a few days due to what he called 'construction mafia attempts'.

"Here we have had few attempts. I think there were two days when it was delayed because of contribution mafia attempts, unsuccessful we have been able to secure properly and clamp down on that."

The city mayor added the project includes new and innovative technology which will enable the easy functioning of other smaller sewer stations across the city.