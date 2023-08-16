Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer tries again to prove police mishandled murder scene

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have again tried to prove to the court that police mishandled the murder scene the night the footballer was killed.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

READ: Previous conviction of accused in Meyiwa murder trial takes centre stage

Almost a decade later five men face a string of charges including schedule six offences for murder and attempted murder.

The Pretoria High Court has now heard testimony from two of the officers who responded to the emergency call about the shooting at the Khumalo residence.

Patrick Mthethwa previously conceded that the crime scene was left unattended for some time before it was cordoned off for investigations.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Timothy Mathebula couldn’t justify what the defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo described as negligence.

Mshololo: "You said one of your duties as a crime prevention officer is to prevent crime from happening."

Mathebula: "Yes."

Mshololo: "When you arrived at the scene, did you prevent a crime from happening?"

Mathebula: "It had already happened?"

Mshololo: "Did you prevent a further crime from happening?"

Mathebula: "No."

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele also pointed out contradictions in Mathebula’s testimony.

Ramosepele: "What is deposed there is that you noticed blood at the first instance – in contrast to your testimony that you only noticed blood at the corner of the couch and TV stand on your second to the house, upon returning to the hospital."

Mathebula: "I saw the blood when we came back for the second time."

The State has now called forensic officer Thabo Mosia to the stand.