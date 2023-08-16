Go

Marikana massacre 11 years on: SA's laws don't cater to the majority - Mathunjwa

Eleven years ago, 34 striking miners were killed by police in what is now known as the Marikana massacre.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
16 August 2023 17:58

MARIKANA - The Marikana massacre commemoration programme where thousands of people gathered on Wednesday ended with criticism of the South African Constitution.

Addressing the crowd, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union President Joseph Mathunjwa blamed the democratic government for the tragedy - adding that it used apartheid tactics to deal with striking miners.

"The law is seen in the eyes of the coloniser. These laws do not work for the majority of South Africans this Constitution must fall. This Constitution of South Africa must fall. What is a right to housing in Section 26 of the Constitution when you are staying emkhukhwini [in a shack]."

