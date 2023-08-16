Marikana massacre 11 years on: Ramaphosa owes us an apology, says victim

In Marikana, during a six-month strike for increased pay, 34 miners were killed by police who opened fire on the crowd.

NORTH WEST - Widows and survivors of the Marikana massacre on Wednesday arrived at the Koppie where 34 miners were killed in 2012.

The official programme organised by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union kicked off in Marikana where 15,000 people are expected to attend.

Among those is Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neil Froneman, who is expected to attend.

But many say there is still no change in the lives of the victims.

Lungisile Madwansti was struck in the head by a bullet during the Lonmin miners’ strike on this day 11 years ago.

He said that President Cyril Ramaphosa owes them an apology and wants this day declared a holiday in remembrance of the fallen miners.

Former African National Congress member Carl Niehaus called for Ramaphosa's arrest for his role in the massacre.



“Of course, that criminal should have been arrested long ago for the Marikana massacre, he should have been arrested. He should have been charged and instead of sitting at the west wing of the Union Building, he should have been at Kgosi Mampuru Maximum security prison.”

The widows of the mineworkers are expected to lay flowers at the scene.