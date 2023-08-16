Makhubele probing alleged ‘spy activity’ at CoJ's internal investigations dept

According to Makhubele, boxes of spy equipment were found in a safe at the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) building, which she claims was used to unlawfully spy on councillors and city officials, including herself.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele has launched a probe into alleged acts of what she calls ‘spy activity’ at the city’s internal investigations department.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Makhubele said boxes packed with spy equipment were found in a safe at the Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) building.

She suspects that the counter-military equipment, which was purchased in 2019 during Herman Mashaba’s tenure as mayor, was used to spy on councillors.

In July, Makhubele appointed an independent investigator to probe the department, as she believes she was unlawfully spied on.

GFIS is the City of Johannesburg’s internal investigations department that was established by Mashaba and was headed by former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

The department allegedly used what has been referred to as ‘counter-military’ equipment to invade the privacy of councillors and city officials.

Makhubele said Advocate Sesi Baloyi, who was appointed to probe the department, would release the outcomes of her investigation in the coming months.

“There are different categories that she is going to be looking at, including the equipment, the operations within the GFIS, and some of the authorised or unauthorised investigations that have taken place.”

She said the previous administration did not get the necessary licenses to use the spy equipment.