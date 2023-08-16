Internal probe into officers charged for N1 assault at advanced stage - Ipid

The SAPS and Ipid were before the police portfolio committee on Wednesday to explain why the officers assaulted civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg last month, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said its internal investigation into eight VIP protection officers charged with assault was at an advanced stage.

Ipid investigators have told Parliament they believe they’ve done a thorough job in investigating what transpired.

Responding to criticism that it took too long to make arrests, Ipid said they wanted to put a quality investigation before the court.

Breaking his silence on the matter for the first time, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was out of the country at the time.

He said that several pronouncements had already been made on the incident that caused widespread public outrage.

"There was nothing new that one would have come up with, except filling the gaps."

Cele says the deputy president, the acting police minister, and the SAPS commissioner had already commented extensively. LD #N1assault ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023

IPID says the internal investigation against the eight officers is now at an advanced stage - but it's now just a "messenger of the court" and can't reveal too much before this committee. LD #N1assault ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023

Cele, however, confirmed that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was not in either of the vehicles shown in the assault video.

He said that Mashatile was in another vehicle of the same convoy but was unaware of the incident at the time.

"Seven cars, two peeled off - which means five continued and indeed it can be explained with discipline or explained in court, what was the intent of the peeling off and what made them to peel off when the rest of the convoy was driving forward."

Ipid says it hopes to conclude its investigation soon while the officers involved are set to return to court next month.