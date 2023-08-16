Health Dept confirms first case of COVID subvariant EG.5 in SA

Departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale confirmed that the EG.5 subvariant was discovered in a patient’s sample in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 subvariant, Eris, in South Africa.

National health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the new variant was found within a sample taken from a patient in Gauteng.

He said the department would issue a statement in due course but urged the public not to panic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the new COVID-19 subvariant, which it said is likely to cause a spike in infections but not increased severity.

The subvariant has been designated the letter E and goes by the name EG.5 which has also been called Eris.