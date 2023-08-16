German court starts extradition process to have Markus Jooste stand trial

A spokesperson for the Oldenburg regional court has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the arrest warrant for disgraced former Steinhoff boss, Markus Jooste, remains valid.

CAPE TOWN - A German court is not giving up on getting disgraced former Steinhoff boss, Markus Jooste, to stand trial for accounting fraud.

The Oldenburg regional court has instructed its prosecutors to start the extradition process against Jooste.

A spokesperson for the court has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the arrest warrant for Jooste remains valid.

Since the accounting fraud under Jooste’s tenure at the helm of global retailer Steinhoff was exposed in December 2017, Jooste has not been charged locally with any corruption charges that led to the massive share price collapse.

And, while some of his assets have been attached, Jooste himself, remains a free man.

But the Oldenburg regional court is not letting him off the hook.

Spokesperson Isabelle Möllers said the German public prosecutor’s office has been ordered to execute an arrest warrant for him.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly how this will be carried out. One option is to carry out extradition proceedings. This is still being examined."

She added that because an extradition process is a diplomatic procedure, it is unclear how it will be carried out or how long it may take.

Through his legal representative, Jooste’s previously told the court he cannot travel to Germany because his passport had been ceded to authorities, a claim that has been refuted by police.

Meanwhile, the trial of two other former Steinhoff executives with whom Jooste was expected to appear in April could be completed by early September.