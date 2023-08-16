Gauteng liquor industry signs pledge to 'prioritise safety over profits’

The Gauteng government said the pledge forms part of measures put in place to address the abuse of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - The liquor industry in Gauteng has signed a pledge with the provincial government to prioritise the safety of consumers and residents before profits.

Pubs, taverns, and other drinking establishments have been identified as hotspots for murder, rape, gender-based violence and other violent crimes.

The Gauteng government said the pledge, signed on Tuesday, forms part of measures put in place to address the abuse of alcohol.

“The Gauteng Liquor Pledge marks a turning point in our commitment to creating a safer and more responsible environment for our communities. By prioritising safety over profits and ensuring effective regulation, we are taking proactive steps towards positive change," said Economic Development Department spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu.