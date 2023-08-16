Freedom Front Plus wants moonshot pact parties to be inclusive to achieve goal

JOHANNESBURG - As at least seven parties gather to deliberate on a working relationship ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Freedom Front Plus says there is no point in trying to be exclusive.

This as some parties call for the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to be included in the moonshot pact discussions.

The PA’s Gayton McKenzie has publicly announced that he would denounce the African National Congress (ANC) if the Democratic Alliance (DA) signed a similar agreement.

Some parties in the moonshot pact are jittery about the possibility of the DA turning to the ANC to form a grand coalition and want a commitment that engagements between the two will not take place.

The Freedom Front Plus’ Corne Mulder said that Wednesday would be a futile exercise if parties engaging in coalition talks weren't exploring ways to achieve a majority come 2024.

He said that while broad principles and a policy programme must be agreed on, it's also important to reach out to civil society.

Mulder, without explicitly backing the PA, said the collective could not afford to shun those who might help it achieve its goal.

"We can’t be exclusive, we have to be inclusive. If political parties share the same values and share the same principles and prepared to come out on the side of parties undertaking not to go with the ANC, then that should be considered."

He also shared the sentiments of those demanding the signing of a declaration by all parties involved to not enter into talks with the ANC.

The multi-party convention takes place at Emperor’s Palace, the venue where the Codesa peace talks took place leading up to South Africa’s democratic breakthrough.

Parties involved are hoping this will represent a move towards taking the country in a different direction.