Eldorado Park school oversight visit turns violent as pupil gets stabbed

The Gauteng provincial portfolio committee on community safety was conducting an unannounced oversight visit at Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

JOHANNESBURG - An oversight visit on safety to Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday turned violent when a pupil was stabbed by an intruder.

The Gauteng provincial portfolio committee on community safety was conducting an unannounced visit as part of the Committees’ Focus Intervention Study (FIS) on assessing the effectiveness of school safety interventions in fighting violence and crime in schools.

It is alleged a male pupil was stabbed by an illegal intruder at the school, who fled the scene after the incident.

The pupil was stabilised and rushed to a nearby healthcare facility.

"The committees had to adjourn their meeting with the principal and school management team to allow them to speedily attend to the incident," said portfolio committee chair Bandile Masuku.

"The incident highlights the scourge of violence and criminality that exists in some Gauteng schools. Shocking incidents like these cannot be left unattended as they are not isolated cases and need urgent interventions by government and civil society," added Masuku.