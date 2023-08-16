CT police hunting suspects who shot man while hijacking his car

It's understood that a man and a woman were busy washing their car on Tuesday afternoon when they were approached by two gunmen who hijacked their vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly shot a man while hijacking his car in Summerville in Kuils River.

Police said during their escape, the suspects shot the man in the leg and bumped the woman with the car, injuring both her legs.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk: "The suspects drove off with the silver Ford Ranger Double Cab vehicle. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."