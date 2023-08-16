CPUT SRC accuses VC, NSFAS of ignoring students' plight after hundreds evicted

In the Cape Town CBD, over 300 NSFAS-funded students were kicked out of private student residences because accommodation fees were unpaid.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student leaders accused the institution's vice-chancellor, Professor Chris Nhlapo, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) of ignoring students' plight.

This was after more than 300 students funded by the scheme were evicted from private student residences in the Cape Town CBD due to unpaid fees.

The property company leasing rooms to students said it was experiencing payment issues from NSFAS via CPUT.

The company said it was owed at least R6 million in unpaid accommodation bills.

CPUT student representative council (SRC) president, Romano Mpfunzeni, said they were planning to escalate their grievances to government authorities.

"We're trying to communicate with the vice-chancellor but he's not saying anything about this matter, and we even said that we're going to march to Parliament, to the portfolio committee and submit our memorandum of demands to say that NSFAS must pay the money to deserving students. But the vice-chancellor is saying, ‘no, we can't do that’, so meaning that the vice-chancellor is actually working hand in glove with the NSFAS."