Calm restored to Swellendam following violent protests

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in Swellendam following violent protests in the Overberg town.

Fuming residents took to the streets on Wednesday to voice their anger over service delivery concerns.

Sixty people have been arrested, while a municipal building has been completely destroyed during the riots.

Mayor Francois du Rand said people are unhappy about a council policy that requires all indigent households to apply for subsidised services.

Du Rand said the policy is to ensure that the system is not abused by those who do not qualify.

Apart from the burning of the local municipal building - a number of shops have also been damaged.

Shop owners are left to pick up pieces of what's left of their businesses.

Hadji Aziz owns an electronics shop that was also damaged next to the municipal building.

He told Eyewitness News that this is a very difficult time for him and his family.

"It makes me feel very bad because we've worked hard for this. It's not easy to stay away from your family, to work and support your family. It's not an easy job, it's a very difficult time for us."

The town's mayor was locked in a meeting with community leaders to find solutions to the issues facing the town.