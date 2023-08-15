WCMPU questions why child murder accused wasn't jailed for 2005 rape conviction

The suspect appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday for the rape and murder of the little boy in Peerless Park North in Kraaifontein in June.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) founder, Candice van der Rheede believes the man accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old boy in Cape Town should have received a harsher sentence for a previous rape conviction against him.

The 47-year-old man was found guilty of raping a 38-year-old woman in 2005.

However, he did not spend any time in prison for this crime.

He was ordered to complete a diversion programme instead.

It's been two months since the boy was found dead in a bed while visiting a friend for a sleepover in Peerless Park North in Kraaifontein.

Van der Rheede has questioned why the accused did not finish his three-year term in the diversion programme for the 2005 rape conviction.

"He only did three months of this programme, and it was only found out now years later that he only did three months. Why was this not followed up? Why wasn't he incarcerated?"

The case has been postponed to 22 September for further investigations.