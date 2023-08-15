WCED notes improved learner attendance after taxi strike

The department said more than one million or 89% of learners returned to their classrooms on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it has seen a massive improvement in school attendance this week.

This follows a drop in numbers due to the taxi strike last week.

During this time last week, more than 850,000 pupils were absent from school due to safety concerns as a result of the taxi strike.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier said while they're pleased with the increase in learner attendance, the rate is still short of normal levels.

"Now that the taxi strike is over, we appeal to parents to please work with us and ensure that children go back to school. We need our learners back in class, so that we can work on getting them back on track."

Maynier is appealing to residents to stop sharing false information about schools closing or threats to schools.

"As a result of a false claims about the resumption of the minibus taxi strike, which circulated yesterday [Monday], concerned parents at some schools collected their children early. Santaco [South African National Taxi Council] WC has confirmed that the claimed resumption of the strike was fake news."