State expected to call new witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

So far, a dozen witnesses testified in court for the high-profile 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain since the trial restarted over a month ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to call a new witness when proceedings resume Tuesday morning.

A dozen witnesses were called so far to testify in the high-profile murder trial since proceedings started from scratch over a month ago.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in a scuffle with two alleged intruders during an apparent home invasion in 2014.

Five men are on trial for the murder.

During Monday’s proceedings, accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube, was again the focus of proceedings.

Two police officers who were investigating a separate murder testified that they arrested Mncube at his home in 2015, after he was linked to the shooting of a taxi boss in Alexandra.

He was since convicted of the crime and was serving more than 30 years behind bars as he continued to face scrutiny for his role in the Meyiwa shooting.

It was only much later that police would also be able to link Mncube to Meyiwa’s murder, after possibly damning photos and call records were found on the phone confiscated in the 2015 arrest.

This included images of Mncube that matched the profile of one of the alleged intruders at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was killed.

While Mncube denied that the handgun found in his possession in 2015 was his, it’s understood the State still planned to call Mncube’s former girlfriend to testify in the proceedings.