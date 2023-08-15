Slight drop in unemployment is not something to celebrate, says economist

There are 16.3 million employed people in South Africa, which is almost at the pre-COVID levels where the figure stood at 16.4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a slight drop in the unemployment rate economists still believe that far too many people in South Africa remain unemployed.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa released the second Quarter Labour Force Survey for the period starting from 1 April to the end of June 2023.

It shows there’s been a 0.3 percentage point decrease in the unemployment rate - which now stands at 32.6%.

However, the figures also show there are still 24.4 people aged between 15 and 64 who are unemployed, discouraged from looking for work and not economically active.

CEO of the Free Market Foundation David Ansara said a 0.3 percentage point decrease in the unemployment rate is not something to celebrate.

He said the government's overbearing regulatory frameworks are deterring employers from making new hires.

Meanwhile, FNB senior economist Thanda Sithole said more employment gains are needed to deal with the country’s growing population that’s entering the workforce.

"The prevailing economic weakness alongside the dynamic impact of load shedding pose a downside risk to the ongoing labour market momentum."

Sithole said while the employment rate is still about 74,000 jobs shy of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 – the economic recovery has shown incredible resilience since.