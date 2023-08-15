Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Court hears how crime scene wasn't safeguarded

Police officer Patrick Mthethwa was one of the first responders in Vosloorus on the night the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Police officer Patrick Mthethwa on Tuesday conceded that the scene where Senzo Meyiwa was killed was left unattended and unsecured for some time before it was cordoned off for investigations.

Mthethwa was one of the first responders in Vosloorus on the night the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in 2014.

READ: State expected to call new witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

He is the latest witness to testify at the murder trial and he told the court about the aftermath of the shooting.

Mthethwa said police responded to a call before 9pm about a shooting that was in progress in Vosloorus.

Four officers arrived at the scene - including two student police officers.

Mthethwa told the court that when they arrived at the Khumalo residence no one had the details about what had transpired earlier.

All four police officers then rushed to the hospital where the footballer was being treated for his gunshot wound to solicit statements from some of the eyewitnesses.

They include MaKhumalo – Kelly and Zandi’s mother.

After a to-and-fro between Mthethwa and defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo during cross-examination – the officer gave in to Mshololo’s intense grilling.

Asked Mshololo: “But you understood the nature of the complaint that a shot had been fired. Do you agree with me?

Mthethwa replied: "Yes."

Mshololo further probed: "And yet when you were at the scene, you decided to leave the scene without safeguarding that scene?"

Mthethwa responded: "I will say yes."

A soft-spoken Mthethwa further told the court that he and the other officer weren’t clad in protective gear when they initially inspected the scene.