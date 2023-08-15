SA unemployment rate decreases to 32.6% in Q2 - Stats SA

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey stats for the period between the 1 April to the end of June 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s official unemployment rate has decreased by 0,3 of a percentage point compared to the previous quarter, with the latest number now at 32.6%.

The survey is a household-based sample survey that collects data on the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 and 64 years who live in South Africa.

The number of employed people in the country currently stands at 16.3 million, which is almost at the pre-COVID levels where the figure stood at 16.4 million.