Opposition parties ditch National Assembly meeting to adopt the Bela Bill

Opposition parties have objected to the Bela Bill that will amend the South African Schools Act and the Employment of Educators Act.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have “marched out” of a parliamentary committee meeting to adopt a report on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill or Bela Bill.

They've objected to the adoption of the report on the bill, saying public submissions objecting to the legislation were not taken into consideration, calling the adoption a “botched process”.

The Basic Education Portfolio Committee met on Tuesday for clause-by-clause deliberations to finalise the bill for the National Assembly’s consideration.

The bill will see grade R being made compulsory and also regulate things like the sale of liquor on school property.

But African Christian Democratic Party member of Parliament (MP) Marie Sukers said the report failed to consider submissions opposed to the bill.

“I object to this report on the basis that it does not do justice to the constitutional obligation that we have to consider every single public submission that was made here.”

Democratic Alliance MP Bax Nodada also objected before marching out.

“We are supposed to at least make sure that the process we embark on is a correct one.”

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba reacted to the walkout by MPs.

“The strategy we knew from last week is coming, you are moving out, march out.”

Mbingo-Gigaba was forced to adjourn the meeting after it failed to reach a quorum due to the walkout.