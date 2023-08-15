NA wants Mashatile to act against ministers who failed to answer MPs' questions

Parliamentary rules gave ministers 10 days to answer written parliamentary questions put to them by MPs.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, has topped a parliamentary list of ministers who have not met deadlines in the last quarter to respond to members of Parliament (MPs') questions.

She’s followed by the Minister of Defence, Thandi Modise, and the Minister of Public Works, Sihle Zikalala.

Parliament has sent the log to the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, to act against ministers who have ignored the questions.

The National Assembly's most recent log, however, shows that as at the end of the second term on 17 July 2023, Ntshaveni had 18 unanswered questions.

The oldest of these dates back to February.

Modise and Zikalala each had 17 unanswered questions.

Police Minister Bheki Cele follows in third with 15 unanswered questions.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, and the Minister in The Presidency For Women, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, have each failed to answer 14 questions.

While a spokesperson for Ntshaveni said the backlog has been cleared, Democratic Alliance chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the point remained that deadlines were not being met.

“When the minister in the very Presidency neglects and is the worst offender in the last term, it then begs the question, does this administration value the important role that Parliament plays?”

Opposition parties are still in a battle with parliament over establishing a portfolio committee to exercise direct oversight over The Presidency.

