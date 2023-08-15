Go

Marike de Klerk's killer granted parole

Luyanda Mboniswa was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 21 for the 2001 murder of former president FW de Klerk’s wife.

FILE: Twenty-one-year-old security guard Luyanda Mboniswa leaves the Cape Town magistrate's court 18 December 2001 after briefly appearing in court for the 11 December 2001 murder of Marike de Klerk, the ex-wife of former South African president FW de Klerk. Picture: ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP
15 August 2023 08:35

CAPE TOWN - The killer of former South African first lady, Marike de Klerk, has been granted parole.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said that Mboniswa would be a free man at the end of this month.

"Mboniswa was considered for parole placement having served the minimum required time. Mboniswa will be admitted into the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions for the rest of his natural life. He will be assigned a monitoring official to render supervision duties. Normal parole conditions will apply, such as being restricted to his magisterial district. He is also not allowed to have contact with the family of the victim and shall not change his residential address without informing the monitoring official."

