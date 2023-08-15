Makhubele seeks legal advise on graft allegations levelled against MMC

Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi is accused of trying to direct funds from the Joburg Property Company to settle an invoice for the ANCYL's elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Speaker of council Colleen Makhubele said her office is seeking legal advice on the corruption allegations levelled against Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi.

She is accused of trying to direct funds from the Joburg Property Company to settle an invoice for the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)'s elective conference that sat last month.

ActionSA has opened a corruption case against the MMC at the Hillbrow Police Station and further filed a complaint to the city’s ethics committee.

Mnisi allegedly tried to direct the Joburg Property Company to make an illicit payment of close to a million rand for an ANC event.

Makhubele said while a criminal case has been opened, it is important to gather the facts before taking Mnisi to the ethics committee.

“We feel that we need clarity to ascertain whether this is a criminal offence that must be left with that authority or is if it’s a matter that must referred to ethics. We are expecting this legal advice by next week.”

Makhubele said her office would continue to investigate the corruption allegations levelled against Mnisi.