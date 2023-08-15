Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL over SOE criticism

Speaking to The Citizen newspaper, the ANC Youth League’s president, Collen Malatji, said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should not be permitted to continue allowing the privatisation of SOEs.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is demanding a public apology from the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) after it accused him of failing to revitalise state-owned enterprises.

But the minister has described Malatji’s statements as deliberate distortions of the truth and ill-considered utterances.

Gordhan is yet again in the firing line with Malatji being the latest to criticise him.

Minister Gordhan said that there was a concerted campaign to spread false information about the state of the country’s SOEs.

He said the deliberate distortions of the truth by Malatji and other critics would fail, adding that his department was working towards revitalising failing entities.

In July this year, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula publicly called on Gordhan to act quickly in fixing issues at Transnet or else he’d be moved.

But it didn’t take long for the party to release a statement which said that Mbalula was not pushing for the reshuffling of the minister – rather, it was a clarion call.