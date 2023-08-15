Formal sector remains biggest job contributor in SA - StatsSA

On Tuesday, Stats SA released results from the second Quarterly Labour Force Survey that showed a slight decrease in the country’s unemployment rate – which now stands at 32.6%.

JOHANNESBURG - The formal sector remains the biggest contributor of jobs in South Africa with about 143,000 jobs added in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous one.

The leading sectors that contributed to this decrease include construction, trade transport, community and social services as well as mining.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said there were also recorded losses in other departments within the formal sector.

"There was a way down from manufacturing which lost 96,000 jobs and finance lost 68,000 jobs but they were not enough to offset the gains we have seen in employment of 154,000 jobs."