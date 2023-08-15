Family of murdered Kraaifontein boy 'want justice for all kids'

He was found dead in a bed while visiting a friend for a sleepover in Peerless Park North in Kraaifontein exactly two months ago on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The family of an 8-year-old boy allegedly raped and killed by a 47-year-old man in Kraaifontein in Cape Town said they won't rest until they get justice for the little boy.

The man accused of his rape and murder made a brief appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

The suspect was also convicted of raping a woman in 2005.

The case has been postponed to 22 September for further investigations.

The little boy's aunt said the boy’s family wasn’t doing well at all.

"We want justice for all kids, so rapists and killers should get life in prison without parole. These people do the same senseless acts again, so they shouldn't be out among other people, among children."