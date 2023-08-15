City of Cape Town officials mourn 2 murdered learner law enforcement officers

A memorial service was held for the slain officials on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate are mourning the death of two learner law enforcement officers both recently shot and killed.

A memorial service was held for the slain officials on Monday night.

READ:

- WC govt promises to 'leave no stone unturned' in hunt for LEAP officers' killers

- LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

- WC Community Safety MEC outraged by murder of LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain

Zamikhaya Kwinana died while on patrol in Nyanga amidst last week's minibus taxi strike marred by violence while late last month, Toufeeq Williams was walking with his daughter in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain when he was struck by a stray bullet.

City Safety and Security MMC, JP Smith: "Both officers were dedicated family men who lived to make their communities safer for their own children and those around them. We honour their lives, their loss is felt not only in their homes and neighbourhood, but also in this directorate."